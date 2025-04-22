New Saints draft report means bad news for Panthers trading down
The Carolina Panthers finished ahead of the New Orleans Saints in the division by virtue of a long tiebreaker. That tiebreaker did not apply to the NFL Draft, though, as the Saints will pick one pick after the Panthers. Their need for a QB of the future has sparked some discussion that the Panthers' pick might be ideal for anyone outside the top 10 looking to move up and grab a quarterback themselves.
However, an unfortunate report from team insider Jeff Duncan throws cold water on that plan. He doesn't know what the team is going to do, but he can "safely say" they won't be picking Shedeur Sanders to be their quarterback after the Derek Carr injury.
The Panthers can still trade down, but Sanders going to New Orleans was crucial to that. Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Los Angeles Rams, and others might've considered moving up to eighth overall to ensure they got Sanders instead of the Saints, as there's a pretty steep dropoff in this QB class after Cam Ward and then Sanders as well.
Sanders isn't the consensus QB2, though, as some outlets and analysts believe Jaxson Dart is. Unfortunately, the latest reporting suggests that Dart isn't the Saints' preferred choice, either. Their seeming refusal to pick a QB could hamper the Panthers.
Now, if Sanders falls to eight and teams know Carolina wants to move back, then this is all a moot point unless they think they can get the Colorado QB at some pick after Carolina with a team that's also willing to move back. It's a complicated scenario, but it could have a major impact on how Carolina does business on Thursday night.
