Panthers-Raiders trade proposal sends former first-round edge rusher to Carolina
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young first overall. With the seventh pick not too much later, the Las Vegas Raiders picked Tyree Wilson, one of the top edge rusher prospects from the class. Fast forward to today, and the Wilson pick hasn't aged as well as the Raiders would've hoped. He has eight sacks in two years, which is fine, but not befitting a top-10 selection.
Perhaps he could use a change of scenery. With Maxx Crosby locked down for the foreseeable future and Malcolm Koonce also sticking around, the Raiders have two starting edge rushers, leaving Wilson as the odd man out. The Panthers need an edge rusher, and Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes a Wilson trade might be good.
The Panthers, in the analyst's eyes, have done a phenomenal job of building up the trenches with Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown being added as free agents. The edge is still weaker, and adding someone like Wilson would give Jadeveon Clowney a competent counterpart in Palacios' opinion.
Former first-round picks who haven't totally and completely busted after just two seasons are costly to trade for, though. Wilson would carry a pretty solid price tag, and while a young edge with that pedigree would be nice, the Panthers probably can't afford to take him.
Plus, they're highly likely to pick an edge rusher with one or multiple of their draft picks this weekend. They do have Clowney, DJ Wonnum, and Patrick Jones on the edge now, so adding one in the draft, which doesn't cost a trade and starts the rookie contract clock at the beginning unlike Wilson, would complete things in a much better way. However, adding Wilson wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.
