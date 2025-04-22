All Panthers

Panthers-Raiders trade proposal sends former first-round edge rusher to Carolina

Tyree Wilson could benefit from a change of scenery.

Zach Roberts

Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders seventh overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Apr 27, 2023; Kansas City, MO, USA; Texas Tech defensive end Tyree Wilson with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell after being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders seventh overall in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft at Union Station. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Carolina Panthers took Bryce Young first overall. With the seventh pick not too much later, the Las Vegas Raiders picked Tyree Wilson, one of the top edge rusher prospects from the class. Fast forward to today, and the Wilson pick hasn't aged as well as the Raiders would've hoped. He has eight sacks in two years, which is fine, but not befitting a top-10 selection.

Perhaps he could use a change of scenery. With Maxx Crosby locked down for the foreseeable future and Malcolm Koonce also sticking around, the Raiders have two starting edge rushers, leaving Wilson as the odd man out. The Panthers need an edge rusher, and Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios believes a Wilson trade might be good.

Tyree Wilso
Jan 7, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) pressures Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (4) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The Panthers, in the analyst's eyes, have done a phenomenal job of building up the trenches with Tershawn Wharton and Bobby Brown being added as free agents. The edge is still weaker, and adding someone like Wilson would give Jadeveon Clowney a competent counterpart in Palacios' opinion.

Former first-round picks who haven't totally and completely busted after just two seasons are costly to trade for, though. Wilson would carry a pretty solid price tag, and while a young edge with that pedigree would be nice, the Panthers probably can't afford to take him.

Plus, they're highly likely to pick an edge rusher with one or multiple of their draft picks this weekend. They do have Clowney, DJ Wonnum, and Patrick Jones on the edge now, so adding one in the draft, which doesn't cost a trade and starts the rookie contract clock at the beginning unlike Wilson, would complete things in a much better way. However, adding Wilson wouldn't be the worst thing in the world.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers fleece Saints & Steelers trading down in latest 7-round mock

Panthers-Cowboys trade proposal sends lethal pass rusher to Carolina

2025 NFL draft ‘nightmare scenario’ for Panthers is unlikely to go down

Stunning trade proposal sends Panthers’ best receiver to WR-rich Eagles

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News