Carolina Panthers hosting two high-end defensive prospects today
How bad was the defense for the Carolina Panthers this past season? The team allowed 179.8 yards per game rushing, and held one opponent in 17 games below the century mark on the ground.
How inept has the Panthers’ pass rush been the past two seasons? The club has totaled a combined 59 sacks in its last 34 outings, four fewer sacks than the Denver Broncos (63) managed in 2024.
General manager Dan Morgan added performers such as Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton and edge rusher Patrick Jones II to the front seven. The team has nine picks in this year's draft, and is looking at some more help in this area as well.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had this scouting report on Walter Nolen. The 6’4”, 296-pound prospect can get after the quarterbacks, and should be able to help with that deplorable run defense. “Nolen has NFL-starting size but won’t blow you away with his physical traits. However, he gains quick advantages with his explosiveness into contact and ability to beat up blockers when singled up.
“He has the athletic talent to play into gaps but needs to play with better hands to keep himself clean at the point of attack. He wins as a rusher with his athleticism and play strength, and doesn’t need to be schemed for. The pass rush still requires refinement, but he already flashes quick-win moves that foreshadow good pressure and sack production as a pro. Nolen’s blend of explosiveness and playmaking talent create high upside as a three-down interior lineman.”
Carolina finished with just 32 sacks this past season, tied for the third-fewest in the league. This after totaling an NFL-low 27 sacks the previous season. Boston College’s Donovan Eezeiruaku comes off a career campaign, and totaled 30.0 sacks in four years (47 games) with the Golden Eagles. Zierlein compared the 6’2 1/2”, 248-pound defender to well-traveled edge rusher Yannick Ngakoue.
