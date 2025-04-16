NFL broadcaster insists Panthers are taking Tetairoa McMillan
When the Carolina Panthers get on the clock in a little over a week, they'll have a huge decision to make. It's looking like Jalon Walker and a handful of other key defensive players will be on the board. It's also very probable that Tetairoa McMillan is as well.
That's the choice they have to make. Do they continue shoring up a league-worst defense from last year, or do they give Bryce Young a trusted weapon to allow him to develop even further? It's a difficult choice, but NFL broadcaster Cris Collinsworth has his idea on the matter.
"I went back and forth, and finally, I just said, 'Screw it. McMillan's going to be the pick here.' Just write him down... The best way to get fired if you're Dave [Canales] is to not put any points on the board. People don't buy tickets to watch football games that are 13-7. They just don't," Collinsworth said.
His co-host agreed that McMillan is a good pick for the Panthers. He cited the fact that Young was able to make confident throws into tight windows last season. How much more confident would he be with someone like McMillan in that window? He's someone who can make plays for Young, not the other way around.
The only question is whether or not the Panthers value improving their offense a little bit or adding to the defense. They want to be a well-rounded team, but it might come at the cost of their young quarterback's development.
