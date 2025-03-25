NFL Mock Draft simulator has one name overwhelmingly going to the Panthers
The Carolina Panthers have so many different ways to go in the NFL Draft. They can take an interior defensive lineman (Mason Graham), edge rusher (Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams, or James Pearce Jr.), a linebacker (also Walker), safety (Malaki Starks), or wide receiver (Tetairoa McMillan). They can also trade back.
It's on GM Dan Morgan to figure out which direction to go. Before he can officially do that, fans and analysts have put their GM caps on. PFF's mock draft simulator allows fans and anyone else to play GM and make the picks, and they've reportedly been predominantly picking McMillan for the Panthers.
PFF believes he has "All-Pro potential" thanks to length, athleticism, and a strong IQ. They called him a "smooth criminal" who was the focal point of a good offense in college. They also shuttered the idea that eighth overall was too high. Some mocks have McMillan going in the back end of the first round or at least the second half, but PFF says he's a "unique talent who deserves to be considered in the top 10."
It's worth noting that fans are not always the most trustworthy when it comes to these things. Wide receiver is a much flashier and more exciting pick than even an edge rusher on defense. It would give Bryce Young a true WR1, something many fans would love to see.
However, a GM has to balance it all and determine what's the best pick for the team regardless of how fun or flashy it might be. McMillan could be the pick after all, but that's why Morgan is the GM. He has to make that decision.
