NFL free agency: Another high-end safety visiting Carolina Panthers
It’s been a very busy offseason for Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan. The team has added five veterans to the league’s bottom-ranked defense from a year ago. Morgan has addressed every aspect of a unit that surrendered 59 offensive touchdowns in 17 contests. That’s 24 on the ground, and 35 through the air.
Of course, when your pass rush generates just 32 sacks, it makes life very difficult for any secondary. That includes the Panthers and their highly-capable cornerback duo of 2024 Pro Bowler Jaycee Horn and unsung Mike Jackson.
It’s also been a very busy Monday for the club in terms of safeties. Earlier this month, Carolina signed Tre’von Moehrig away from the Las Vegas Raiders. Of course, there’s more work to be done.
The 2017 second-round draft choice of the New Orleans Saints spent five seasons in the Big Easy, and was part of playoff teams in each of his first four campaigns. Marcus Williams was a steady performer for Sean Payton’s club, totaling 18 interceptions (including playoffs), and a pair of fumble recoveries, in his five seasons with the organization. He also missed just five games during his stay in the Crescent City.
That was not the case after signing with the Ravens in 2022. Injuries were a major factor his first two seasons with Baltimore, and he missed a combined 13 regular-season contests over that span. Williams played in 11 games this past season but was benched in Week 8 for the Ravens’ game at Cleveland. He returned to start the next two games against the Broncos and Bengals, but barely saw the field in Weeks 11 and 12. He was inactive for the final five games, as well as the playoff tilts with the Steelers and Bills. The Ravens released him this offseason.
It’s also worth noting that this past season marked the first time Williams did not pick off a pass, although he did have a fumble recovery in the Ravens’ win at Dallas in Week 3. It’s safe to say those health issues are a real concern.
