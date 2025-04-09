Panthers snag 'explosive' edge rusher but not one you're expecting in latest mock
When making NFL draft predictions, one of the simplest ones is the Carolina Panthers. Hone in on the best remaining edge rusher and that's probably who the Panthers will pick. Sure, they might throw a curveball and go for Tetairoa McMillan or someone else, but an edge rusher is the most likely.
Usually, that's Jalon Walker, who also doubles as an off-ball linebacker to make one of two hybrid players going in the first round of the draft. In this mock draft, though, it's not Walker. He doesn't go till 19th overall in Ryan Wilson's latest mock. Instead, the pick is Marshall edge Mike Green.
Wilson said, "The former UVA transfer played at Lafayette High School in Williamsburg, Virginia, the same school that produced Lawrence Taylor. Green, who weighed 251 pounds at the Senior Bowl, is incredibly explosive off the snap, plays with surprising power and consistently uses his hands well to get off blocks. He had the 1-on-1 rep of the week down in Mobile and his tape backs it up."
Walker slipped all the way to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Wilson believes the Panthers will go after a true edge rusher and someone who has great tape and stats from his college days. Green was one of the nation's best edge rushers last year, and he'd greatly improve a unit that includes DJ Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney, and Pat Jones.
Is this a reach? Maybe. Not too many mocks have Green going in the top 10, which might make it a good opportunity to trade back. Nevertheless, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the Panthers pick an edge they like and select him on draft night.
