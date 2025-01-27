Panthers predicted to pick another Texas Longhorns playmaker in 2025 NFL draft
There's no question that the Carolina Panthers should target defense with the eighth overall pick. Their defense was last in the NFL last year and gave up the most points in the history of the sport. They have holes virtually everywhere on that side of the ball.
But what about after that? The offense, while in much better shape, isn't perfect. They still need a good playmaker on the outside for Bryce Young with Xavier Legette looking rough in year one and Adam Thielen nearing retirement. In this mock draft, the Panthers land a wide receiver from Texas later on to bolster their offense.
Panthers nab Isaiah Bond in round three in this mock
The Panthers could very well pick Isaiah Bond. In this mock draft, the Panthers use the first pick on defense, landing Abdul Carter. Then, they use the 57th overall pick to add Bond. PFN Draft Analyst Dalton Miller said, "The best way to look at Bond might be as a blend of Alabama’s DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. He doesn’t have Waddle’s high-end post-catch ability or Smith’s consistent route-running detail, but Bond approaches both, which is something nobody else in this class can claim."
He went on to say, "Bond’s natural flexibility, agility, and explosiveness make him a difficult player to mirror, even without refinement. However, he’s grown since his days at Alabama in the finer details of being a professional route runner. Although he’s not as fast as Xavier Worthy, Bond should still run faster than a 4.40, and he’s definitely more laterally agile."
Bond does have some injury concerns, which could cause him to slide. He was otherwise a possible first-round pick, and the talent is there. If he does slide, the Panthers could pick him and add him to a decent WR room with Legette, Thielen, and Jalen Coker. That would be more weapons than Bryce Young has ever had.
