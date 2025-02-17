All Panthers

Panthers projected to pick former National Champion in 2025 NFL draft

The Panthers go after a new name in this 2025 NFL mock.

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams (13) goes in for a sack on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the second half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
The Carolina Panthers will likely have their choice of impact defenders if they remain at eighth overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Abdul Carter might be gone, but Mason Graham, Jalon Walker, Malaki Starks, and several other top defenders might be available to choose from. Fortunately, Carolina could use almost any position on defense.

In Dan Parr's latest NFL mock draft, the Panthers miss out on the player they're often mocked to pick: Jalon Walker. Instead, a former National Champion and fellow Georgia Bulldog is the pick.

Mykel Williams to Panthers? Dan Parr thinks so

Dan Parr has the Panthers passing on Tetairoa McMillan and Will Johnson in this mock. Instead, the Panthers get the chance to spice up their pass rush with Mykel Williams. Parr said, "Bringing in another weapon for Bryce Young would be nice, but Carolina can’t pass on a chance to add some juice to its pass rush. The Panthers had the league’s lowest QB pressure rate last season (25.5%), per Next Gen Stats"

The Panthers might be enticed to grab Tetairoa McMillan, the top wide receiver in the draft, if he falls to eighth, but they can ill-afford to ignore the defense at this point. Even if Jalon Walker, Mason Graham, and Abdul Carter are off the board, which they are in this mock, there are still options available.

Mykel William
The Panthers not only have a bad pass rush right now, but it's not under contract for long. Neither DJ Wonnum nor Jadeveon Clowney have more than the 2025 season on their current contract. Neither were hugely impactful in 2024, either, so Carolina not only needs talent but someone who will be around in the future. That could be Williams.

