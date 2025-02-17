Panthers should kick tires on 70-sack veteran who just became available
A few veteran NFL players have already gotten their pink slips. It’s that time of the year where every team is either looking to put itself in a better situation regarding the proposed salary cap—estimated at $275 million maximum via Spotrac, and $272.5 million base by Over the Cap. Stay tuned for an official figure.
Over the last few days, the Miami Dolphins have released running back Raheem Mostert, cornerback Kendall Fuller, and tight end Durham Smythe.
The Pittsburgh Steelers also made a move that opened up $13.4 million of salary-cap room. Last November, the team obtained veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers for a seventh-round draft choice in 2025. He played in eight of the club’s final nine regular-season contests. Smith totaled 13 tackles, a pair of sacks, and one fumble recovery. He was inactive for the team’s wild card clash with the Baltimore Ravens, and released on Friday.
While NFL free agency officially begins at 4:00 pm ET on March 12 (the negotiation period for unrestricted free agents begins at noon on March 10), Smith (as well as the aforementioned former Dolphins’ players) can ink a deal with a team immediately. That’s the difference between a UFA (whose contract expires at 4:00 pm on March 12), and a player whose contract has been terminated.
Smith’s career resume is impressive, and is far more than just a one-dimensional player. In 10 seasons with Washington, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh, he’s totaled 70.5 sacks, five interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and returned two of his seven fumble recoveries for touchdowns.
The defensively-desperate Panthers, dead last in the league in 2024 in both total defense and rushing defense, and in dire need of pass-rushers and playmakers, should give Smith a look-see sooner than later. Carolina has totaled only 59 sacks and just 28 takeaways in 34 games dating back to 2023.
