Panthers should kick tires on 70-sack veteran who just became available

It’s the 2025 NFL offseason. Teams are cutting players to open up salary cap room. A veteran defender has hit the open market. The Panthers should take a look.

Russell Baxter

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Preston Smith (91) looks at the scoreboard during a game against the Cleveland Browns at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
A few veteran NFL players have already gotten their pink slips. It’s that time of the year where every team is either looking to put itself in a better situation regarding the proposed salary cap—estimated at $275 million maximum via Spotrac, and $272.5 million base by Over the Cap. Stay tuned for an official figure.

Over the last few days, the Miami Dolphins have released running back Raheem Mostert, cornerback Kendall Fuller, and tight end Durham Smythe.

The Pittsburgh Steelers also made a move that opened up $13.4 million of salary-cap room. Last November, the team obtained veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith from the Green Bay Packers for a seventh-round draft choice in 2025. He played in eight of the club’s final nine regular-season contests. Smith totaled 13 tackles, a pair of sacks, and one fumble recovery. He was inactive for the team’s wild card clash with the Baltimore Ravens, and released on Friday.

Pittsburgh's Preston Smith
Nov 17, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Preston Smith (91) takes the field against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

While NFL free agency officially begins at 4:00 pm ET on March 12 (the negotiation period for unrestricted free agents begins at noon on March 10), Smith (as well as the aforementioned former Dolphins’ players) can ink a deal with a team immediately. That’s the difference between a UFA (whose contract expires at 4:00 pm on March 12), and a player whose contract has been terminated.

Smith’s career resume is impressive, and is far more than just a one-dimensional player. In 10 seasons with Washington, Green Bay, and Pittsburgh, he’s totaled 70.5 sacks, five interceptions, 10 forced fumbles, and returned two of his seven fumble recoveries for touchdowns.

The defensively-desperate Panthers, dead last in the league in 2024 in both total defense and rushing defense, and in dire need of pass-rushers and playmakers, should give Smith a look-see sooner than later. Carolina has totaled only 59 sacks and just 28 takeaways in 34 games dating back to 2023.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.