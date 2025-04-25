Underrated Panthers weapon named among biggest losers from Round 1
While NFL teams like the Carolina Panthers care only about winning, there's a secondary level that many fans get involved with: fantasy football. Even if the Panthers win, if Chuba Hubbard didn't have many points, it was not as good of a win as it could be. So with the first round of the NFL draft done, one Panther player is not poised for as big of a season as he could've been in fantasy football.
Jalen Coker broke out last year after being a UDFA, but he quickly outplayed his peers. At times, he looked like the best receiver on the team. He was certainly better than Xavier Legette, and he could be a sleeper pick for those looking for late value. Not anymore, says Rotoballer after the Tetairoa McMillan pick.
The McMillan pick "immediately ends all of the hype for a 2025 breakout from Jalen Coker," Justin Carter argued. He also said that there were better places for McMillan to go to become a true fantasy football WR1, but he does think Bryce Young will help McMillan at least be "fine."
"The problem is that Xavier Legette isn't a true No. 1 either, so Carolina felt compelled to go after McMillan, pushing Legette to the No. 2 role and, for now at least, pushing Coker to the bench and mostly ending the chance that he's a fantasy sleeper in 2025," Carter said.
The depth chart is probably Adam Thielen, Tetairoa McMillan, Xavier Legette, and then Jalen Coker, but an argument could be made that Coker will pass Legette. Either way, a WR3 in an offense that figures to still be pretty run-centric is not ideal for fantasy, so the McMillan pick ruined it for Coker.
