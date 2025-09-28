Drake Maye breaks out Cam Newton 'Superman' celebration against Panthers
Huntersville, North Carolina native Drake Maye grew up as a Panthers fan but that didn't stop him from twisting the dagger into Carolina fans on Sunday. As the New England Patriots racked up the scores on his former favorite team, the former UNC quarterback broke out Cam Newton's signature 'Superman' celebration.
Maye used his legs to run the ball outside on 2nd and goal, reaching the endzone for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 14-6 lead in the first half at Gillette Stadium. He then pretended to open the front of his jersey to celebrate, just like Cam Newton used to do when he was the starting quarterback for Carolina.
The Panthers gave up two more scores before halftime, making it 28-6 with another half still to play. Maye used to be a huge fan of the Carolina squad, but when it comes down to it, the Patriots win just means more.
This week, Maye opened up about his Carolina fandom, as well as his relationship with Newton.
“I went to the Super Bowl when they lost to Peyton Manning, and that was tough,” Maye said. “But yeah, just that season. I think they were 15-1. I was at that NFC Championship game at home, big time win. Just being a fan of Cam [Newton] was probably the biggest memory, him coming out here, doing the airplane and hitting ‘The Cam.’”
“So, just little things like that, and getting to know him later on and playing him. He coached the 7-on-7 team and playing against him and seeing stuff like that. So, just getting to know some of the players around has been pretty cool.”
Hitting "the Cam" against the Panthers likely just moved up into Maye's top football memories. Luckily for Carolina fans, it didn't happen on their home turf.
“It’s different playing up here,” Maye said of the home game at Gillette. “Going back to Charlotte would have been different, but going against the team that I grew up watching, grew up cheering for. A lot of great memories in that stadium back at Bank of America.”
