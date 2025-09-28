All Panthers

Drake Maye breaks out Cam Newton 'Superman' celebration against Panthers

New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye threw some salt in the wound on Sunday as he used former Panthers legend Cam Newton's celebration against the Panthers.

Nikki Chavanelle

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game aginst the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium.
Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game aginst the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. / Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images
In this story:

Huntersville, North Carolina native Drake Maye grew up as a Panthers fan but that didn't stop him from twisting the dagger into Carolina fans on Sunday. As the New England Patriots racked up the scores on his former favorite team, the former UNC quarterback broke out Cam Newton's signature 'Superman' celebration.

Maye used his legs to run the ball outside on 2nd and goal, reaching the endzone for a touchdown to give the Patriots a 14-6 lead in the first half at Gillette Stadium. He then pretended to open the front of his jersey to celebrate, just like Cam Newton used to do when he was the starting quarterback for Carolina.

MORE: Panthers WR David Moore injured, carted off after 1 play vs. Patriots

The Panthers gave up two more scores before halftime, making it 28-6 with another half still to play. Maye used to be a huge fan of the Carolina squad, but when it comes down to it, the Patriots win just means more.

This week, Maye opened up about his Carolina fandom, as well as his relationship with Newton.

“I went to the Super Bowl when they lost to Peyton Manning, and that was tough,” Maye said. “But yeah, just that season. I think they were 15-1. I was at that NFC Championship game at home, big time win. Just being a fan of Cam [Newton] was probably the biggest memory, him coming out here, doing the airplane and hitting ‘The Cam.’”

MORE: Derrick Brown shares respect for Patriots QB Drake Maye

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) does his Superman pose as he celebrates his second quarter touchdown.
Sep 8, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) does his Superman pose as he celebrates his second quarter touchdown with running back Jonathan Stewart (28) against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

“So, just little things like that, and getting to know him later on and playing him. He coached the 7-on-7 team and playing against him and seeing stuff like that. So, just getting to know some of the players around has been pretty cool.”

Hitting "the Cam" against the Panthers likely just moved up into Maye's top football memories. Luckily for Carolina fans, it didn't happen on their home turf.

“It’s different playing up here,” Maye said of the home game at Gillette. “Going back to Charlotte would have been different, but going against the team that I grew up watching, grew up cheering for. A lot of great memories in that stadium back at Bank of America.”

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers-Giants trade proposal would erase the Brian Burns mistake

ESPN numbers bad news for Chuba Hubbard, Panthers’ run game

Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. finally gets promotion up Panthers’ depth chart

Ejiro Evero uses the same word three times to describe Derrick Brown

Published
Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.