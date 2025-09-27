All Panthers

Panthers star Derrick Brown shares major respect for Patriots QB Drake Maye

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown has a healthy level of respect for his opponent of the week, Drake Maye.

Nikki Chavanelle

Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium.
Sep 7, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) against the Jacksonville Jaguars at EverBank Stadium. / Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images
In this story:

Coming off of a major victory over the Atlanta Falcons in which the Carolina Panthers defense notched its first shutout since 2020, the team heads to Foxborough for a matchup against the New England Patriots, quarterbacked by Drake Maye.

Maye is in his second season with the Patriots and has his team sitting at 1-2, the same record as the Panthers through three weeks of play. Completing passes at a 72.6% clip and with two interceptions on the year, the former UNC star is already showing a lot of improvement over last season.

Before the game, Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown shared praise for Maye that suggests he's going into the matchup with a high level of respect for his opponent.

MORE: Luke Kuechly has bold comparison for Panthers' defense now vs. one of their best ever

Drake Maye sacked against the Raiders
Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Tyree Wilson (9) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

“He’s definitely got some wheels,” Brown said. “He’s got the arm and he’s a great playmaker. He moves his feet in the pocket. He tries to get out of the pocket when everything starts to become jumbled. He’s a good player.”

Maye has shown time and time again that he's not afraid to go after extra yards with his legs. Last season, he recorded 421 rushing yards in 13 games played. Last week, he had 45 rushing yards on seven carries.

MORE: Carolina Panthers' dormant pass rush could get back on track vs. Patriots on Sunday

Drake Maye sacked versus the Dolphins
Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks (20) sacks New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The former Tar Heels' tendency to run has also opened him up to sacks, however. Through three games, Maye has taken 12 sacks, which is tied for third most in the league. As much as Brown respects Maye, he's inevitably going to try to increase that number on Sunday.

The Panthers kick off against the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast for the matchup will be on FOX.

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. finally gets promotion up Panthers’ depth chart

Panthers vs. Patriots: NFL experts share their picks for Week 4 matchup

Ejiro Evero uses the same word three times to describe Derrick Brown

Tua Tagovailoa misfires responding to criticism from Cam Newton

Published
Nikki Chavanelle
NIKKI CHAVANELLE

Nikki Chavanelle has focused on football as a beat reporter, as well as a news desk writer, since 2015. An SMU graduate, she has covered her alma mater, Texas high school football, Arkansas Razorbacks sports, recruiting, national college football news and the NFL.