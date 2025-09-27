Panthers star Derrick Brown shares major respect for Patriots QB Drake Maye
Coming off of a major victory over the Atlanta Falcons in which the Carolina Panthers defense notched its first shutout since 2020, the team heads to Foxborough for a matchup against the New England Patriots, quarterbacked by Drake Maye.
Maye is in his second season with the Patriots and has his team sitting at 1-2, the same record as the Panthers through three weeks of play. Completing passes at a 72.6% clip and with two interceptions on the year, the former UNC star is already showing a lot of improvement over last season.
Before the game, Panthers defensive lineman Derrick Brown shared praise for Maye that suggests he's going into the matchup with a high level of respect for his opponent.
MORE: Luke Kuechly has bold comparison for Panthers' defense now vs. one of their best ever
“He’s definitely got some wheels,” Brown said. “He’s got the arm and he’s a great playmaker. He moves his feet in the pocket. He tries to get out of the pocket when everything starts to become jumbled. He’s a good player.”
Maye has shown time and time again that he's not afraid to go after extra yards with his legs. Last season, he recorded 421 rushing yards in 13 games played. Last week, he had 45 rushing yards on seven carries.
MORE: Carolina Panthers' dormant pass rush could get back on track vs. Patriots on Sunday
The former Tar Heels' tendency to run has also opened him up to sacks, however. Through three games, Maye has taken 12 sacks, which is tied for third most in the league. As much as Brown respects Maye, he's inevitably going to try to increase that number on Sunday.
The Panthers kick off against the Patriots at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The broadcast for the matchup will be on FOX.
