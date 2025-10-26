Dubious Andy Dalton claim about Panthers offense proven wrong quick vs. Bills
Last week in the locker room after the Carolina Panthers' win over the New York Jets, Andy Dalton claimed that the team's offense really wouldn't change all that much going from being led by Bryce Young to himself.
Of couse we knew right away that wasn't the case, and it hasn't taken long for his hypothesis to be proven false against the Buffalo Bills.
Carolina's first drive of the game ended quickly when Dalton took a sack from Ed Oliver, and it never looked like he had a remote chance of escape.
The second drive for the Panthers was more promising, including a 24-yard run from Rico Dowdle. However, things went off the rails when Dalton tucked the ball and attempted to scramble.
For an encore, Dalton has looked painfully slow on the move when the Panthers call play action, each attempt ending in failure.
It's obvious from where we're sitting that Dalton is simply not quick enough on his feet to compete at this level, anymore. If the offensive line can keep him completely clean in the pocket and Dave Canales embraces pure dropbacks, he might have a decent line - but this offense needs misdirection to thrive - and Dalton doesn't have the arm talent to carry a different version of it.
Remember, Dalton came into the league as part of the same draft class as Cam Newton, Von Miller Julio Jones and Cameron Jordan. As great as that class was, we are now long past the time where they can make a real positive impact.
Odds are things aren't going to go well next week in Green Bay no matter who's under center, but the Panthers will get a lot more value if they let Hendon Hooker practice with the ones all week and then start him if it looks like Bryce Young can't go.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
A player that the Carolina Panthers could definitely use requests a trade
Evidence continues to mount for Rico Dowdle to take Panthers’ RB1 role
Panthers vs. Bills picks: Experts share their predictions for Week 8 game
Carolina comes up ‘logical’ landing spot for former Pro Bowl tight end