What Ejiro Evero said about Carolina Panthers' new tone-setter for 2025 NFL season
Winning in the NFL is as much a psychological battle as it is a physical one. In addition to a high-level schematic chess game being critical to determining every matchup, there's always a component of confidence vs. intimidation that plays a major role, as well.
For the Carolina Panthers it's been a pretty long time since they had a truly intimidating player lining up for their defense - especially on the back end. That may finally be about to change thanks to the addition of free agent pickup Tre'von Moehrig, who will be the best safety the Panthers have rostered in at least 10 years.
Heading into their season opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero sounds like he can't wait to put this new weapon to use. Here's what Evero told reporters about Moehrig following Thursday's practice, according to Joe Person at The Athletic.
Ejiro Evero on Tre'Von Moehrig
“Tre plays defensive football the way you want to see it played. Plays hard, plays physical... He’s a very nice guy off the field, very respectful. And then he gets on the field and he’s a Tasmanian devil. It’s really cool to see and feel, and it certainly uplifts his teammates as well.”
That last part might be the real difference-maker for a Panthers defense that has solid foundational pieces like Derrick Brown and Jaycee Horn. However, neither of them really offer an emotional boost to the unit the way a heavy-hitter tends to do. The physicality and energy that Moehrig brings could wind up being contagious.
As good as Moehrig is, he's likely going to need some more help on the back end of Carolina's defense. At the moment Nick Scott is projected to start at the other safety spot, which makes him an easy choice as the Panthers' weakest link on defense.
It's a bit late now, but after a couple starts from Scott the front office might want to consider bringing up rookie Lathan Ransom - or finally shelling out some money for a veteran free agent.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard being massively underrated by one analyst
5 huge predictions for Bryce Young’s 2025 season, including 35 TD passes
Best Carolina Panthers-inspired fantasy football team names for 2025
Xavier Legette reveals why Adam Thielen wanted trade to the Vikings