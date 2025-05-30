All Panthers

ESPN calls Panthers QB Bryce Young's work in 2024 ‘explosive but unsustainable’

Carolina's young quarterback began to come into his own after a rough start in 2024. One NFL writer still appears skeptical when it comes to Bryce Young

Russell Baxter

Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) tries to escape the pressure from Atlanta Falcons linebacker DeAngelo Malone (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) tries to escape the pressure from Atlanta Falcons linebacker DeAngelo Malone (51) during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
ESPN’s Ben Solak assembled plenty of thoughts for the upcoming season. One aspect of his piece had him select “11 jobs with question marks” in which he chose either a player or coach with this premise. “Some of them are up for grabs. Others are on hot seats.” Surprisingly, the second name on this list was Carolina Panthers’ quarterback Bryce Young.

“What a turnaround it has been for Young,” explained Solak, “who is the unquestioned starter in Carolina less than nine months after he was benched in the 2024 season. Young was miles better post-benching than he was before, but the hay isn't in the barn just yet. Starting in Week 5, Young was fourth in completion percentage over expectation (NFL Next Gen Stats) but 31st in off-target rate. That means he was connecting with his receivers on high-leverage throws deep downfield, which is explosive but also unsustainable. Confidence is high, though, and he has earned the right to build on his improvement.”

Bryce Young running
Jan 5, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) scrambles against the Atlanta Falcons in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The first overall pick got off to a forgettable start this past season. However, his performance in the team’s final 10 games were impressive. He completed 61.8 percent of his throws for 2,104 yards. He threw at least one touchdown pass in each of those contests, and there were more than twice as many aerial scores (15) as interceptions. Young also totaled 223 yards on the ground and reached the end zone six times.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy winner and former University of Alabama signal-caller really put on a show the final three weeks of this past season. Young threw for 612 yards and eight scores, ran for 100 yards and three touchdowns, and did not turn over the football.

The Panthers did win four of the final nine games after opening 2024 with seven losses in their first eight contests. If Young and the offense picks up where it left off late this past season, and the defense makes strides, this could be a very interesting team in 2025.

