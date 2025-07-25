ESPN: Carolina Panthers made 2 of NFL's 50 most-impactful moves this offseason
To say that the Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a rough stretch would be an understatement would be an understatement. Seven consecutive losing campaigns have added up to a combined 36-80 mark. In 2024, the team featured one of the worst defenses in league annals.
Led by GM Dan Morgan, the franchise was very aggressive this offseason in adding help on both sides of the ball, with each unit having its issues. Matt Bowen of ESPN recently came out with his list of the 50 top NFL acquisitions this offseason—be it a free-agent signing, a trade, or a selection in the 2025 NFL draft. A pair of newcomers to Carolina made his Top 50, one choice each on offense and defense.
Two Panthers additions made ESPN’s list of the Top 50 offseason moves
At No. 28, Bowen picked the Panthers’ selection of wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan with the eighth overall pick in April’s draft. “At 6’4”, McMillan has the frame and matchup ability to immediately become a boundary target for quarterback Bryce Young. Plus, he can bump inside as a power slot receiver. McMillian eclipsed 1,300 receiving yards and 80 receptions in each of his final two college seasons at Arizona. He should be a volume target in Year 1.”
It should be noted that the former Wildcat also totaled 90 grabs for 1,402 yards and 10 scores in 2023. McMillan finished his career at Arizona with 213 catches for 3,423 yards (16.1 average) and 26 touchdowns.
As for the aforementioned defensive pick, the signing of former Raiders’ safety Tre’von Moehrig wound up No. 36 on Bowen’s list. “An ascending player, Moehrig joins a Panthers team that lacked defensive playmakers last season. He notched five interceptions and 12 pass breakups over the past two seasons, and he had five tackles for loss in 2024.
“Moehrig has deep range and is a tone-setter on contact when he spins down into the front.” added Bowen, “His strengths will allow Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero to disguise coverages with interchangeable safeties.”
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL legend shares super-hot take on Panthers’ wide receiver trio
4 takeaways from Day 1 of Carolina Panthers 2025 training camp
Bryce Young, Dave Canales respond to controversial play at camp
Panthers coach Dave Canales shares injury updates on 4 players