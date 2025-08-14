ESPN insider identifies biggest x-factor for Carolina Panthers in 2025 NFL season
Anything can happen once the games begin, but at the moment the Carolina Panthers look - dare we say - a little bit loaded on offense going into the 2025 NFL season. Assuming Bryce Young picks up where he left off and Dave Canales can raise his play-calling game, Carolina may have a legitimately dangerous offense this year.
However, all the offensive improvement in the world won't make much difference if they continue to have literally the worst defense of all time. That's why David Newton at ESPN has named Carolina's defense as their biggest x-factor going into this season.
ESPN on Panthers defense
"... the success of this team will come down to defense. Carolina ranked last in almost every major statistical category. The Panthers have made an effort to beef up the run defense and pass rush with free agency and draft additions, such as defensive tackle Bobby Brown III and Nic Scourton. Stopping the run is first and foremost -- Carolina allowed the most rushing yards in the league (3,057) and the third-most rushing yards in NFL history.
It's only one preseason game and both Jaycee Horn and Derrick Brown were on the sidelines, so we can't really judge this unit based on how they played last week against the Cleveland Browns. However, this unit didn't get off to a great start. After Young's touchdown pass to Jalen Coker the Panthers allowed 30 unanswered points to the Browns.
There were exceptions to the rule, though. Scourton and Brown posted the highest PFF grades on the team in their Carolina debuts, both coming in at over 91.0 overall. If those two can continue to perform at a high level when the real games begin, it will go a long way towards improving a defensive front-seven that was easily the worst in the NFL last season.
