ESPN expert outlines Panthers' ideal scenario in 2025 NFL draft
As we get closer to next week’s NFL draft, the mock drafts get a little longer, and the analysis gets a little deeper. In his latest column, ESPN’s Ben Solak takes a look at how each of the 32 teams can excel during this year’s NFL draft. As far as Dave Canales’s team goes, it’s about adding some young defenders, and trading down.
“The Panthers already have plenty of draft capital—two fourths, three fifths—but I’d love to see them make double-digit picks in this draft to address their depth needs. Beyond safety and edge (both of which can get double-dipped), they need an additional receiver to account for the aging Adam Thielen. No. 2 cornerback opposite Jaycee Horn and nickel corner are positions that can be improved.
“Right tackle Taylor Moton will be 31 and on a contract year, and swing tackles Yosh Nijman and Brady Christensen are both coming up as well, so a tackle add would be wise. Linebacker is also uncertain: 30-year-old Josey Jewell dealt with injuries last year, and third-round rookie Trevin Wallace improved but is not a clear starter. Early edge, potential safety starter and tons of picks—that’s the menu.”
Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan came out of the gate firing last month when free agency began. The team added defensive tackles Bobby Brown III and Tershawn Wharton, edge rusher Patrick Jones II, and safety Tre’von Moehrig to the league’s worst defense in 2024. That draft capital that Solak speaks of involves a total of nine picks, including the eighth overall selection.
In a league where teams can rebound quickly after a miserable season, or seven straight when it comes to the Panthers, a quality draft could elevate Dave Canales’s team sooner than later. A quick reminder that this was a club that won four of its final nine games this past season after a 1-7 start.
