ESPN legend gives Carolina Panthers’ 2025 draft lukewarm grade

The 2025 NFL draft is in the books. How did Dave Canales’s team fare? Via the always-informed and opinionated Mel Kiper Jr., the results were mediocre.

Russell Baxter

Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Nic Scourton (11) looks toward the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
The jig is up. The news is out. The 32 NFL teams combined to pick 257 players in this year’s NFL draft. Now comes some instant analysis in terms of grades. Who better to speak on how each team fared than Mel Kiper Jr.?

The Carolina Panthers were one of three teams, along with the Lions and Dolphins, to get a C-plus from Kiper. The only teams that the ESPN draft guru gave a lower mark to were the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals, both earning a C grade.

Back to Carolina, and Kiper’s analysis that starts with the eighth overall pick this year. “In all four mock drafts I did for this class, I projected Carolina to take Jalon Walker at No. 8. It’s never that easy, though, right? The Panthers went a different route, adding receiver Tetairoa McMillan. At 6’4”, he brings in just about anything thrown in his direction, including contested catches. Quarterback Bryce Young will throw the ball up to him in the red zone and walk away with a touchdown more often than not. Think Drake London in Atlanta. McMillan doesn’t generate much separation, though, which could be an issue against NFL corners…”

Princely Umanmielen
Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The talk switched to the other side of the ball. “Nic Scourton spent some time in my Top 25 during the season, but I ended up ranking him 58th. He closes well on the QB, but his sack count fell from 10 to five in 2024. I like his run-stopping traits, though. Don’t sleep on his impact there. Princely Umanmielen was the other second-day selection, and he will push quarterbacks off their spots. His 17.9 percent pressure rate ranked fourth in the country last season.”

Kiper summed up the Panthers’ work with this. “I’m surprised GM Dan Morgan, a former linebacker, didn’t do anything at the second level, but defensive tackle Cam Jackson in Round 5 and safety Lathan Ransom will give defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero some more depth to work with.”

You can feel the disappointment in Kiper’s words. Now it’s up to head coach Dave Canales and his eight-man draft class to show that they deserve a higher mark.

