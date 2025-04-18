ESPN suggests Tetairoa McMillan could see high volume of targets as rookie with Panthers
Jalon Walker, Jalon Walker, Jalon Walker. Jalon Walker? Jalon Walker! That's about the extent of the conversation surrounding the Carolina Panthers and their first-round pick, No. 8 overall. Every analyst, beat reporter, blogger and Twitter guy seems to be expecting at this late hour that Carolina will be taking the Georgia edge/linebacker at that spot.
There is definitely a case to take a player like Walker, given the team's lack of depth at both inside and outside linebacker. That said, there's a whole lot missing from that "conversation," which bares exploring. For one thing, there are a lot of great edge rushers in this class, so they don't need to force it in the first round. It's also worth mentioning that several other prospects at this spot had better production in college than Walker - like a lot beter.
There are also arguably greater needs than edge right now for the Panthers, who have to remember that they've done almost nothing to upgrade their offense this offseason - aside from landing a quality backup running back in Rico Dowdle.
That means Carolina still has one of the worst wide receiver groups in the league and arguably the very worst tight end room. Giving a serious upgrade to Bryce Young's skill group looks like the best way the Panthers can add wins to their projected total right now - and there's nothing wrong with hitting that need up first.
According to a fantasy analysis by ESPN, if the Panthers use that No. 8 overall pick on the consensus No. 1 pure wide receiver, Arizona's Tetairoa McMillan - he could make an immediate impact.
"He's a versatile player who figures to dominate as an X receiver, but can also succeed as a power slot option at the next level... He could make an immediate impact, likely drawing upwards of 6-7 targets per contest in Carolina."
This checks out. McMillan fits the type of receiver the Panthers need right now - and as yet Xavier Legette is very much an unproven commodity as a potential long-term X option. Legette is a good example that nothing is a slam dunk in the draft, but it doesn't take much squinting to see McMillan thriving at the next level.
If Carolina takes McMillan with that pick he'd likely project as the team's No. 2 wide receiver behind Adam Thielen. However, it would be a close second and if things go well it may not take him long to earn the top spot.
