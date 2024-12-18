Panthers' division rival making big change at quarterback with rematch on the horizon
The best team in the NFC South coming into this season - at least on paper - was the Atlanta Falcons. With a loaded defense, an overkill running back room and tons of talent everywhere but the position that mattered most, they went out of their way this past offseason to upgrade at quarterback. They began by signing veteran Kirk Cousins to a massive deal in free agency, and followed it up by using a top-10 overall draft pick on Washington's Michael Penix Jr.
The Falcons took a lot of heat for that decision, espcially after investing so much in Cousins. However, it's starting to look like a non-stupid move. Cousins started out the 2024 season playing at a reasonably high level, but he's fallen off badly in recent weeks. Over his last five starts Cousins totaled just one touchdown pass to go with nine interceptions and the Falcons were barely able to get past the Desmond Ridder-led Raiders on Monday night.
And so the Falcons are finally making a change. Last night the team announced that Penix is taking over at quarterback, so he'll be their starter for the remainder of the 2024 NFL season.
The Carolina Panthers hosted the Falcons back in Week 6 and got whooped soundly, 38-20. Andy Dalton threw two interceptions, while Tyler Allgeier and Bijan Robinson went off for 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Cousins didn't have to do much, going 19/30 for 225 yards and on touchdown.
Looking ahead, the Panthers are scheduled to visit the Falcons for their last game of the season - although the date and time are still to be determined. That means they'll likely be facing Penix in that matchup. So, what should they expect?
If you watched Penix play from at Washington you know he has a capable arm, as he led the nation in passing yards last year and finished second in 2022. The biggest difference between Penix and Cousins is that he has far more aggressive instincts when it comes to challenging defenses vertically. Penix showed excellent touch and accuracy on his deep ball. To be sure, Penix's game is still a bit raw, which is part of the reason why the Falcons waited this long to start him.
Still, Penix is a much more dynamic quarterback than Cousins at this point in his career, and represents a greater challenge for the Panthers in the long run, if not necessarily these next few games which could be a bit rough as he gets accustomed to the speed of the pro game. It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero chooses to attack the rookie.
