Former Panthers RB turned Cowboys star has been working out

He was the 53rd overall selection in the 2019 NFL draft, but just the second running back selected that year. In the second round, the Philadelphia Eagles grabbed Penn State’s Miles Sanders—a day after the then-Oakland Raiders opted for University of Alabama standout Josh Jacobs with the 24th overall pick.
The Birds weren’t far removed from their Super Bowl LII title season in 2017, and the speedy Sanders wasted little time making an impression. He led the club in rushing yards (818) and total yards from scrimmage (1,327). In his fourth season, he totaled career-bests in carries (259), rushing yards (1,269), and touchdowns (11). He was a surprising non-factor in Super Bowl LVII, totaling seven carries for 16 yards in the club’s 38-35 loss to the Chiefs.
Sanders would move on and signed a four-year, $25 million contract with the Carolina Panthers. His two-year stint in Charlotte was somewhat underwhelming, and this offseason the organization cut him loose. He’s now back in the NFC East, inking a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys. The former Nittany Lion appears to be in prime shape as he looks for a starting job in Brian Schottenheimer’s backfield.
The Cowboys are looking to bounce back from disappointing 7-10 showing in 2024. One of the team’s biggest issues was the lack of a consistent running attack. Despite the fact that Rico Dowdle finished 1,079 yards on the ground, Dallas ran for only 100.3 yards per game—27th in the league in 2024.
Ironically, Dowdle signed with the Panthers this offseason. Meanwhile, Sanders once again looks to be the focal point in a team’s backfield. The competition with the Cowboys includes former Broncos’ running back Javonte Williams, two-year pro Deuce Vaughn, and rookies Jaydon Blue (5-Texas) and Phil Mafah (7b-Clemson).
