Free agent cornerback left to rot on market would be excellent addition to Panthers
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report named a half-dozen “bargain-bin” free agents still capable of helping out a club this upcoming season. There was one cornerback listed in four-year pro Asante Samuel Jr. He remains on the open market, albeit for an extremely good reason.
The Carolina Panthers could certainly be one team to take a long look at the four-year pro. This offseason, general manager Dan Morgan signed starters Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson to new deals. They also added physical safety Tre’von Moehrig (Raiders) in free agency. All this to aid a team that not only allowed the most total yards per game in the league in 2024, but surrendered an NFL-high 35 touchdown passes.
Samuel played in only four games this past season. In each of his first three pro campaigns, he picked off two passes. He also had three interceptions of Trevor Lawrence in the Chargers’ playoff loss at Jacksonville in 2022.
“A previous neck injury and subsequent surgery will scare off plenty of suitors,” explained Sobleski, “particularly for a cornerback with a slender frame. Still, Samuel has every intention of playing this season, according to Fowler. From an on-field perspective, the 25-year-old Samuel is a former second-round pick who has already started 47 games. His game has never been predicated on physicality or being a cornerback who consistently flies up to make big tackles. He’s a pure cover corner, and he played well in that particular area during the previous two seasons.
“As long as his next team understands who he is as a player,” added Sobleski, “coupled with clearance from its medical staff, Samuel can step in and contribute as a top-three option in a new cornerback room.”
A healthy Samuel could come in handy, especially if those ball-hawking skills return. The Panthers finished with only nine interceptions this past season, and have picked off just 17 passes in their last 34 contests dating back to 2023.
