Asante Samuel Jr. update reveals why Chargers free agent hasn't signed yet
One of the more surprising things to occur this offseason has been Los Angeles Chargers free-agent cornerback Asante Samuel Jr.'s extended stay on the open market.
Granted, Samuel had an injury-shortened 2024 campaign, but he's still a talented cornerback who is just 25 years old and has the ability to seriously upgrade a defense.
Well, we now know why Samuel remains on the open market. Per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, Samuel is waiting to sign with a new team after undergoing neck surgery in April. Samuel has a check-up in early July, after which he's expected to ink a new deal.
Fowler adds that Samuel visited the New Orleans Saints on Monday, so he's at least meeting with suitors as he heals up.
"Asante Samuel Jr., one of the top free agent corners in this year’s class, is waiting to sign with a new team after undergoing neck surgery in April, per sources," Fowler wrote. "Samuel, who visited the Saints today, has a check-up in early July, after which he will reconvene with several interested teams. Samuel plans to return to the field for the 2025 season."
RELATED: Chargers' Jim Harbaugh makes bold claim that might be controversial with fans
Samuel was limited to just four games in 2024 due to what he called a stinger in both shoulders, which he admitted was a condition he has been dealing with since birth.
In his last full season in 2023, Samuel gave up a completion rate of 60.4% and a passer rating of 87.4 when targeted. He remains one of the top free-agent cornerbacks available and should find a new home as soon as he's ready.
Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, it looks like the Chargers have moved on from the former second-round pick after the team inked both Donte Jackson and Benjamin St-Juste in free agency.
Those two, along with incumbent Cam Hart and slot cornerback Tarheeb Still, should play major roles in the secondary in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —
More Los Angeles Chargers News:
Chargers possibly made a big mistake with Chiefs game on 2025 NFL schedule
Chargers UDFA DJ Uiagalelei isn't working on a surprise position change after all
Chargers rookie 'hyped' over receiving text from Khalil Mack
Chargers drop more bad news for Najee Harris with major UDFA hint
Is Los Angeles Chargers' aggravating weapon safer than we think?