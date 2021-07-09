53-Man Roster Projection: DE Brian Burns Player Profile

DE Brian Burns

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 250 lbs

College: Florida State

NFL Stats: 83 tackles, 37 QB hits, 16.5 SACKS, 13 TFL, 4 forced fumbles

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

For all the change that Brian Burns has had to endure in his short career, he has handled it all like a pro. He understands that although he is young, he needs to take on a leadership role for a defense that is very young and short on experience. Burns has a starting spot all locked up but now he needs to help the other youngsters like Yetur Gross-Matos develop their game.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

Burns will never have to worry about making the 53-man roster as long as he continues to play the way he has over the first two years of his career. He is quickly developing into one of the best pass rushers in the game and could be one of the best to ever do it by the time he decides to call it a career.

