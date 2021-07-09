53-Man Roster Projection: DE Brian Burns Player Profile
DE Brian Burns
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 250 lbs
College: Florida State
NFL Stats: 83 tackles, 37 QB hits, 16.5 SACKS, 13 TFL, 4 forced fumbles
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
For all the change that Brian Burns has had to endure in his short career, he has handled it all like a pro. He understands that although he is young, he needs to take on a leadership role for a defense that is very young and short on experience. Burns has a starting spot all locked up but now he needs to help the other youngsters like Yetur Gross-Matos develop their game.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
Burns will never have to worry about making the 53-man roster as long as he continues to play the way he has over the first two years of his career. He is quickly developing into one of the best pass rushers in the game and could be one of the best to ever do it by the time he decides to call it a career.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:
RB Christian McCaffrey Player Profile
RB Chuba Hubbard Player Profile
RB Reggie Bonnafon Player Profile
WR Robby Anderson Player Profile
WR Terrace Marshall Player Profile
WR Brandon Zylstra Player Profile
LT Cameron Erving Player Profile
RG Deonte Brown Player Profile
RT Taylor Moton Player Profile
OT Brady Christensen Player Profile
You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:
Facebook - @PanthersOnSI
Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.