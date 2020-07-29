53 Men: OL Taylor Moton Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
OG Taylor Moton
Height: 6'5"
Weight: 325 lbs
College: Western Michigan
NFL stats: 48 games, 32 starts
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
For the last two seasons, Moton has been the Panthers starter at right tackle and has made 32 consecutive starts. At age 25, he is developing at a rapid pace and could be the Panthers guy for many years to come. No brainer that he will be starting in 2020.
Analysis:
Moton is a very disciplined offensive lineman. He's not going to get rung up for many penalties and he's not going to get beat very easily even with two pass rushers coming from his side of the line. Even at 6'5", 325 lbs, Moton is fairly agile and can move fairly quick laterally. You can thank his athleticism and strong footwork for that. He has an extremely strong upper body to pair with maybe the strongest hands on the Panthers offensive line. Does a good job of taking control of a pass rusher and is well above average in the run game.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
When you have a guy like Moton, who has started for two straight years, there's no question that he will make the 53-man roster. He's a savvy veteran who is going to be very important in helping some of these other young guys develop.
