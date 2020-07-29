53 Men: OL Taylor Moton Player Profile

OG Taylor Moton

Height: 6'5"

Weight: 325 lbs

College: Western Michigan

NFL stats: 48 games, 32 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

For the last two seasons, Moton has been the Panthers starter at right tackle and has made 32 consecutive starts. At age 25, he is developing at a rapid pace and could be the Panthers guy for many years to come. No brainer that he will be starting in 2020.

Analysis:

Moton is a very disciplined offensive lineman. He's not going to get rung up for many penalties and he's not going to get beat very easily even with two pass rushers coming from his side of the line. Even at 6'5", 325 lbs, Moton is fairly agile and can move fairly quick laterally. You can thank his athleticism and strong footwork for that. He has an extremely strong upper body to pair with maybe the strongest hands on the Panthers offensive line. Does a good job of taking control of a pass rusher and is well above average in the run game.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

When you have a guy like Moton, who has started for two straight years, there's no question that he will make the 53-man roster. He's a savvy veteran who is going to be very important in helping some of these other young guys develop.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG/OT Dennis Daley

No. 22 OG John Miller

What type of season do you expect from Taylor Moton? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.