53 Men: OL John Miller Player Profile
Schuyler Callihan
OG John Miller
Height: 6'3"
Weight: 315 lbs
College: Louisville
NFL stats: 60 games, 60 starts
Depth Chart Projection: Starter
Miller will have some competition that he will have to fight off during training camp, but his experience and durability should be enough to win him a starting gig. Dennis Daley will be waiting in the balances to take over at either guard spot, but for now, I'm going with Miller in a starting role.
Analysis:
I'll be honest, Miller is not your ideal starting guard, but keep in mind that this is a rebuilding team. He's good enough to get the job done, but don't expect big things from in terms of being an All-Pro or anything close to that. He has committed 17 penalties in his first 60 games, which isn't all that bad but is prone to some mind-boggling mistakes on holds. Miller is really aggressive with his hands and at times, it costs him.
53-Man Roster Status: Lock
With the experience and production that Miller brings to the table, it's no question that he will be on the 53-man roster. Miller will be a huge part in the team's run game and if he struggles, so will the backs.
