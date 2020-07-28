AllPanthers
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

53 Men: OL John Miller Player Profile

Schuyler Callihan

OG John Miller

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 315 lbs

College: Louisville

NFL stats: 60 games, 60 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Miller will have some competition that he will have to fight off during training camp, but his experience and durability should be enough to win him a starting gig. Dennis Daley will be waiting in the balances to take over at either guard spot, but for now, I'm going with Miller in a starting role.

Analysis:

I'll be honest, Miller is not your ideal starting guard, but keep in mind that this is a rebuilding team. He's good enough to get the job done, but don't expect big things from in terms of being an All-Pro or anything close to that. He has committed 17 penalties in his first 60 games, which isn't all that bad but is prone to some mind-boggling mistakes on holds. Miller is really aggressive with his hands and at times, it costs him. 

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

With the experience and production that Miller brings to the table, it's no question that he will be on the 53-man roster. Miller will be a huge part in the team's run game and if he struggles, so will the backs.

Previous "53 Men" projections

1. QB Teddy Bridgewater

2. QB Will Grier

3. RB Christian McCaffrey

4. RB Mike Davis

5. RB Reggie Bonnafon

6. WR D.J. Moore

7. WR Curtis Samuel

8. WR Robby Anderson

9. WR Seth Roberts

No. 10 WR Keith Kirkwood

No. 11 WR Pharoh Cooper

No. 12 TE Ian Thomas

No. 13 TE Chris Manhertz

No. 14 TE Temarrick Hemingway

No. 15 FB Alex Armah

No. 16 OT Russell Okung

No. 17 OT Greg Little

No. 18 OG Michael Schofield III

No. 19 C Matt Paradis

No. 20 C Tyler Larsen

No. 21 OG Dennis Daley

What type of season do you expect from John Miller? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @PanthersOnSI

Twitter - @SI_Panthers and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_. 

Comments

GM Report

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

2020 Carolina Panthers Running Backs Preview

McCaffrey and company have something to prove this season

Jason Hewitt

Roster Move: Panthers Sign Familiar Veteran Linebacker

The Carolina Panthers add some depth to the linebacking corps

Schuyler Callihan

Panthers Currently Unlikely to Sign Notable Free Agents

Don't expect Carolina to sign any big names this season

Jason Hewitt

53 Men: OL Dennis Daley Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Dennis Daley could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

2020 Carolina Panthers Quarterbacks Preview

Taking an in-depth look at what the Carolina Panthers quarterback situation looks like in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: OL Tyler Larsen Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Tyler Larsen could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan

All Panthers Stories of the Week

Taking a look back at some of the best from this past week

Schuyler Callihan

WATCH: Efe Obada Throwing Some Haymakers

Efe Obada is one guy you wouldn't want to mess with

Schuyler Callihan

INSIDE SCOOP: The Book on Eli

Kyle T. Mosley breaks down what the Panthers are getting in cornerback Eli Apple

Schuyler Callihan

53 Men: OL Matt Paradis Player Profile

Taking a look at what kind of season Panthers offensive lineman Matt Paradis could have in 2020

Schuyler Callihan