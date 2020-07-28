53 Men: OL John Miller Player Profile

OG John Miller

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 315 lbs

College: Louisville

NFL stats: 60 games, 60 starts

Depth Chart Projection: Starter

Miller will have some competition that he will have to fight off during training camp, but his experience and durability should be enough to win him a starting gig. Dennis Daley will be waiting in the balances to take over at either guard spot, but for now, I'm going with Miller in a starting role.

Analysis:

I'll be honest, Miller is not your ideal starting guard, but keep in mind that this is a rebuilding team. He's good enough to get the job done, but don't expect big things from in terms of being an All-Pro or anything close to that. He has committed 17 penalties in his first 60 games, which isn't all that bad but is prone to some mind-boggling mistakes on holds. Miller is really aggressive with his hands and at times, it costs him.

53-Man Roster Status: Lock

With the experience and production that Miller brings to the table, it's no question that he will be on the 53-man roster. Miller will be a huge part in the team's run game and if he struggles, so will the backs.

