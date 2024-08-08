Panthers rookie QB among players who need a strong game vs. Patriots to help roster chances
Preseason games aren't the best pro football you'll ever see. However, they mean the world to young players who are competing to make it on an NFL team, especially rookies who are trying to fulfill a lifelong dream. We have already pointed out some Panthers draft picks who we will be keeping a close eye on in tonight's game against the Patriots. Even if those guys bomb during these next three weeks they're still practically guaranteed to make the team, though.
Now let's focus on a few undrafted rookies who are going to be fighting for their careers. It'll be tough for any UDFAs to make it on defense, but they'll need to roster at least a few of them on the other side of the ball. With that in mind, here are four undrafted free agents on offense who need a strong game tonight to help their chances.
QB Jack Plummer
With Bryce Young ruled out and Andy Dalton injured, the headliner for tonight's game at quarterback will be Jack Plummer. During his college career Plummer made several stops, including three years at Purdue, one at Cal and another at Louisville. All together he finished with just under 10,000 passing yards, 68 touchdown passes and 31 interceptions. The challenge for Plummer will be proving he can be a more dynamic QB2 option than Dalton, who's near the end of his career.
C Andrew Raym
It's difficult guessing how snaps will be handed out by any first-year head coach in a preseason game. However, odds are Plummer will be taking most of his snaps from undrafted rookie Andrew Raym, who signed with Carolina right after the draft out of Oklahoma. Raym will be trying to prove he's a better backup option than Cade Mays behind starter Austin Corbett.
WR Jalen Coker
With a vastly improved wide receiver unit, it'll be tougher for UDFAs to make the cut at this spot than the last several years. One who will try to buck that trend is Jalen Coker, who scored 15 touchdowns last season for Holy Cross. Coker has been impressing at training camp, as well. A quality outing tonight would further boost his case.
RB Dillon Johnson
With Jonathon Brooks out at least two more months, there's some space for an extra running back on the roster - at least for now. One candidate to watch is Dillon Johnson, who broke out last season at Washington for 1,195 yards on 233 carries (5.1 yards per attempt) and 16 rushing touchdowns.
