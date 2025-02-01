NFL analyst predicts massive leap for Carolina Panthers rookie in 2025
It's been a long time since the Carolina Players were relevant in fantasy football, with some small exceptions along the way. Heading into 2025 Adam Thielen looks to be the only legitimate option outside of Chuba Hubbard, assuming you can't quite bank on Bryce Young regularly putting up the kind of numbers he did in the season finale just yet.
One potential exception to the rule is rookie wide receiver Jalen Coker, who pretty much nobody except for Panthers legend Steve Smith saw coming heading into this year. Smith identified him as the best route runner in the class of 2024, and Coker proved he's got som ereal potential during his time on the field.
Coker is still at best a distant number three option in the wide receiver depth chart, but if head coach Dave Canales and his staff are willing to integrate him more into their offense, they won't regret it. At least one fantasy football analyst thinks Coker has dynasty potential and is expecting a big breakout next sason. Here's what Henry Souza at Last Word on Sports wrote about Coker's fantasy outlook going into 2025.
"For now, Coker is behind fellow youngster Legette in the pecking order, but it could be a 1A, 1B situation. Legette is more of an athlete and vertical threat, but Coker’s all-around game is more refined. Coker’s numbers will increase in 2025 simply by being available. It is also extremely common for second-year players to take a massive leap after a relatively productive rookie season..."
Coker's game is more refined, and hopefully the Panthers are willing to give him more opportunities rather than try to prove general manager Dan Morgan was right to trade up for Legette.
Coker only saw more than one target in nine games this year, but still managed to post 32 catches (on 46 targets), totaling 478 yards and two scores.
