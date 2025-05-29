Panthers should jump on Jalen Ramsey trade at NFL insider's projected price-tag
The Carolina Panthers appear to have dramatically improved their roster from this time a year ago. However, when you're starting from the bottom even a very big step up means that the Panthers may still finish with a losing record next season.
The team that the Panthers have to get past right now is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won eight of the last nine matchups with Carolina in addition to four straight division titles. Tampa also has one of the most well-rounded all around rosters in the league. To help close that gap, the Panthers could stand to add a bit of starpower.
The biggest name on their roster belonged to former No. 1 overall pick Jadeveon Clowney, but he was recently cut for cap savings - around $8 million. The Panthers should put that extra cap space to get use - and the best way would be acquiring another star talent for their defense.
On that note, the best potential pickup is Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who is reported to be on the trade block. According to Albert Breer at Sports Illustrated, Miami may only get a fourth or fifth-round draft pick in exchange for Ramsey. As Breer points out in his piece, the real price-tag involves Ramsey's contract, but there's room to work there.
"I think it’s sort of a sliding scale on how much of the money Miami is willing to pick up. Right now, he’s set to make $24 million this year, with a $4 million roster bonus already paid. He’s under contract for another three years at $21 million, $21.7 million and $24 million, respectively. So while a team trading for him is getting a fair amount of control, it’s not exactly at the most affordable price..."
It's a fairly spicy meatball for any team to digest, but pairing Ramsey with Jaycee Horn might give the Panthers the very best boundary cornerback tandem in the entire league and take a lot of pressure off the defensive line to generate pressure - where they ranked dead last in 2024.
Carolina also has an inside track with Ramsey courtesy of defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, who has previously worked with Ramsey and helped get the best out of him.
Other contenders to trade for Ramsey include the Rams, Commanders and Cowboys.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
SI predicts Mac Jones destroys Panthers on MNF in place of Brock Purdy
Carolina Panthers announce joint practice with serious AFC contender
Panthers great Greg Olsen: Eagles have earned right to use tush push
Panthers-Dolphins trade proposal adds $72 million star to Carolina D