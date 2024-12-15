Jerry Jones shares ridiculous prediction for Panthers-Cowboys matchup
David Tepper is far from the most-popular NFL owner with his own fanbase. The Carolina Panthers haven't had a winning record since he bought the team and they've cycled through three general managers, four head coaches and a dozen starting quarterbacks.
However, at long last there are signs that Tepper is learning to calm down and take a step back from the day-to-day operations of the franchise, according to a recent report. Tepper is also reportedly planning to keep head coach Dave Canales and general manager Dan Morgan around for at least another year, another positive sign for the team's long-term outlook.
By contrast, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seems immune to outside opinions, common sense and humiliation. He insists on being the face of the franchise and is painfully slow to accept new trends and make changes - especially sticking with underperforming head coaches far too long.
The latest headline from Jerry World is that he's made a bold prediction for today's game between the Panthers and the Cowboys. Even though his team is the underdog, Jones seems to believe Dallas is going to blow Carolina out. Speaking in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones predicted that the Cowboys would "go out there and win every down."
That would mean Dallas would not punt a single time today, while the Panthers would go three and out every time they get the ball. It would be absurd to guarantee that this team can win this game (or any game), but that particular scenario is just not going to happen. The Panthers have beaten the spread in five straight games and we expect that streak to continue - we're taking Carolina by a touchdown.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Mike McCarthy said about Bryce Young and his newfound poise
Dave Canales shares diagnosis for curing Xavier Legette’s dropsies
Why Bryce Young and his ‘little’ legs may have big day vs. Cowboys
Tre Boston reacts to Bill Belichick taking the North Carolina HC job