Jonathon Brooks comments on potential NFL debut for the Panthers in Germany

The Carolina Panthers may have turned a corner in the last week. After taking down the New Orleans Saints in an unlikely upset at home on Sunday, the team decided to keep second-year quarterback Bryce Young at the NFL trade deadline. They've also cleared some space for their younger wide receivers to move up the depth chart after sending away Diontae Johnson and Jonathan Mingo. Best of all, one of their most-anticipated rookies is about to make his debut at the NFL level. Probably.
On Wednesday the Panthers finally activated rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, a second-round draft pick out of Texas. That means he could see his first action as a pro on Sunday - and it would be coming on a very different kind of stage. Here's what Brooks said about potentially playing this week for the Panthers in Munich, Germany.
Heading into the draft, Brooks was the consensus number one prospect in his class at running back. In 23 games at Texas he racked up 1,479 yards on 238 carries (6.2 yards per attempt) and scored 16 touchdowns, 10 of them coming in the 2023 season. Young added another 28 catches, 335 yards and two scores as a receiver.
No prospect is a sure thing, even if they are ranked first at their position - however it doesn't take much imagination to see Brooks thriving behind Carolina's offensive line. One big obstacle remains between Brooks and taking over this backfield, though. Chuba Hubbard is in the middle of a breakout season and the Panthers claim they want to sign him to a contract extension. At least for the time being, Brooks will have to find what snaps he can playing behind Hubbard on the depth chart.
