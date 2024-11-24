Will Jonathon Brooks play today? What to expect from Panthers rookie RB for Week 12
The Carolina Panthers are hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at Bank of America Stadium today, and it's the closest that they'll get to playing in a Super Bowl this year. As such, they're rolling out the red carpet and some special looks, including a throwback playing field and their best uniform combo consisting of black helmets, black jerseys, black pants and black socks.
It's also a special game because Carolina fans will finally get to see one of the team's top draft picks make their NFL debut. That would be former Texas Longhorns star Jonathon Brooks, who was ranked the best running back in the class of 2024. Brooks has been out all year as he recovers from an ACL tear he suffered November, but he's finally ready to hit the field.
According to head coach Dave Canales, Brooks will not be on any kind of pitch count. Nevertheless, the run game is still going to be led by starter Chuba Hubbard, who ranks in the top five in rushing yards this season. That means if you came here hoping for some kind of answer for your desperate fantasy football team you're probably going to be disappointed.
There's always the possibility that Brooks will vulture a touchdown from Hubbard at the goal line, especially now that Miles Sanders is on injured reserve. However, Brooks shouldn't see more than a handful of carries and maybe a target or two in the passing game today as the Panthers begin to work him into Canales' offense.
As for the opponent, Kansas City has one of the top defenses in the league this year and they're particularly tough to run against. The Chiefs have only allowed 85.3 rushing yards per game this season, the third-fewest in the NFL.
To sum it up, we do fully expect Brooks to have a breakout game at some point down the stretch here, but it's unlikely to happen today.
