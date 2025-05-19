Reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen's visit named Panthers' must-watch game of 2025
While they will begin the season on the road as per usual, the schedule makers actually seem to have done the Carolina Panthers a big favor this year. Specifically, the Panthers are pretty well set up to begin the season on a good note - as the team's first seven games all come against beatable opponents.
That stretch begins in Jacksonville, followed by a trip to Arizona, then the home opener against Atlanta. Next, they'll visit New England, then they host Miami, followed by a home game against Dallas and finally a trip to New York to face the Jets.
The first truly daunting team on the schedule doesn't arrive until Week 8. That's when reigning league MVP Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will come to visit Carolina.
According to Joe Persn at The Athletic, that's the one must-watch game for the Panthers this coming season.
"The Charlotte-to-Buffalo pipeline has slowed a bit from the early years when Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane would lean on the Panthers' background while filling out the roster. The Carolina North roster currently features three ex-Panthers: wideouts Curtis Samuel and Laviska Shenault and cornerback Dane Jackson. While the Bills still haven't solved the Kansas City Chiefs, the Josh Allen-led offense remains one of the league's most potent..."
Josh Allen's first two years in the NFL were pretty rough. He only managed to complete around 55% of his passes and averaged well below 200 yards per game with a QBR under 50. Allen's third year as a pro (the 2020 season) was his big breakout, though, Since then he's been performing at a top-five level and has been a legitimate MVP candidate every year - although this past season was the first time he actually won the award.
In that five-year stretch the Bills have never won less than 11 games in a season and they've come within a possession of beating Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the playoffs several times, but haven't been able to close the deal.
Nevertheless, Buffalo appears to be the best team in the league on paper this year - they are the only team favored to win every game on their schedule, anyway.
Upsetting the Bills even at home is probably a tall order for a Carolina team that's still coming together. If they can keep the final score closer than a touchdown the Panthers' brass should probably consider it a win.
