Lightning delay comes at opportune time for sputtering Panthers vs. Jaguars
The Carolina Panthers finished their 2024 season on a pretty high note, at least in some areas. Bryce Young was red-hot over his final three starts of the year and their pass rush was finally getting into a rhythm after performing dismally for most of the season. Unfortunately, it appears that they're not going to be able to pick up where they left off.
The Panthers were unable to stop the Jacksonville Jaguars on a big 4th & 1 on the opening drive of the season, leading to a 3-0 deficit that took a ton of time off the clock. Carolina was able to respond with a field goal of their own to tie things up, but things have gone downhill fast since then.
First, Bryce Young threw one of the uglier picks of his career when he stared down Xavier Legette on the run and saw his pass get deflected and then intercepted.
That led to a short field for the Jaguars, who took over possession at the Panthers' 35-yard line. Trevor Lawrence was able to take advantage, throwing a touchdown pass to tight end Hunter Long to give Jacksonville the lead. There appeared to be a miscommunication on the back end for Carolina.
Things might have gotten worse from there, but the weather has given the Panthers at least a short reprieve. The field has been cleared as there is lightning in the area, leading to a weather delay.
Maybe the Panthers will be able to calm down and reset in the locker room during the delay.
So far, there hasn't been much to get excited about. Starting running back Chuba Hubbard has been the biggest standout, totaling 31 rushing yards on seven carries (4.4 yards per attempt). Also, rookie wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan has notched his first catch as a pro, totaling 11 yards on a drip route.
The biggest problem is a familiar one from last season - the Panthers simply aren't getting any pressure on Trevor Lawrence in the pocket. The combination of DJ Wonnum and Patrick Jones II has yet to really make an impact and neither has the interior.
Hopefully things turn around after the weather delay is over. If not, Carolina fans could be in for a really long afternoon.
