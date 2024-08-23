Michael Jackson Highlights: Watch the best work of the newest Panthers cornerback
The Carolina Panthers needed help at cornerback after Dane Jackson suffered a significant hamstring injury that's going to keep him on the sidelines for around six weeks, according to head coach Dave Canales.
First, they tried to bring back former Panthers corner Stephon Gilmore, who was a regular All-Pro and at one point the Defensive Player of the Year when he was at his best. However, the Minnesota Vikings gave Gilmore a better offer, one that Carolina simply couldn't compete with given the current salary cap situation. (The Panthers have less than $6 million remaining for 2024, according to Over the Cap).
Then the Panthers added a couple of bodies at corner, signing two cornerbacks (Chris Wilcox and Willie Drew) as part of a slew of moves earlier this week. However, the work wasn't done yet. Wilcox and Drew project as backups and they needed more of a sure thing to help fill the void created by Jackson's injury.
Enter Michael Jackson, one of the most underrated cornerbacks in the league right now. The Panthers pulled off a trade for him yesterday, sending rookie linebacker Michael Barrett back to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange.
For the last three seasons Jackson has been a part-time starter for Seattle's rotation and proven to be a jack of all trades. Jackson has good but not great ball skills, can play either boundary, he's stout in coverage and respectable against the run. For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus gave him a very solid 77.0 overall grade for last season. He's not going to the Pro Bowl, but Jackson will be a strong replacement for (Dane) Jackson while he's out.
Seeing is believing, though. Here's a two-and-a-half minute highlight reel from Jackson's time with the Seahawks that shows what he can do.
