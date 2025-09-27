All Panthers

Mike Vrabel makes his opinion clear on Panthers’ rookie Tetairoa McMillan

The Panthers have made strides after a disappointing opening weekend. This week’s opposing head coach has his eye on Carolina’s talented first-round wideout.

Russell Baxter

Sep 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs onto the field before a game between Carolina Panthers and the Atlanta Falcons at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
/ Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images
This week’s NFL action kicked off back on Thursday when the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Arizona Cardinals on the final play of the game, 23-20. On Sunday, there’s 13 more contests, eight of those featuring interconference clashes.

One of those takes place in Foxborough as the New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers. Both clubs are off to 1-2 starts, and a victory by either gets you back to .500. A loss and you’re in a 1-3 hole.

Last Sunday, Dave Canales’s team blanked the Atlanta Falcons, 30-0. If the Panthers are to make it two wins in a row, they will likely attack a New England defense that has had problems slowing down opposing passing attacks. Through their first three games, the Patriots allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game (256.3) in the league and had already surrendered five scores through the air. This despite a pass rush that produced nine sacks in those three outings.

Tetairoa McMillan
Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Understandably, Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the Panthers’ top pass-catcher earlier this week. Rookie Tetairoa McMillan, the eighth overall pick in April’s draft, leads Carolina with 14 grabs and 216 receiving yards. New England’s newest sideline leader had this succinct evaluation.

Patriots face huge challenge in defending Tetairoa McMillan

“I mean, all the same things that you look at and saw when you were seeing him come out,” said Vrabel. “He’s a big athlete, smooth, fluid mover, good at the catch point. Body control for such a long player, very agile, loose. Upper body flexibility, can turn, locate the football. So, good catch radius. Seems like Bryce (Young) certainly trusts him already to be where he’s supposed to be. So, that’ll be a huge challenge.”

Four of the five touchdown passes allowed by the Pats this season have come via wide receivers. Hence, it may be a good opportunity for McMillan (listed as questionable but expected to play) to find the end zone for the first time in his brief career.

Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.