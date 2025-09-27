Mike Vrabel makes his opinion clear on Panthers’ rookie Tetairoa McMillan
This week’s NFL action kicked off back on Thursday when the Seattle Seahawks knocked off the Arizona Cardinals on the final play of the game, 23-20. On Sunday, there’s 13 more contests, eight of those featuring interconference clashes.
One of those takes place in Foxborough as the New England Patriots host the Carolina Panthers. Both clubs are off to 1-2 starts, and a victory by either gets you back to .500. A loss and you’re in a 1-3 hole.
Last Sunday, Dave Canales’s team blanked the Atlanta Falcons, 30-0. If the Panthers are to make it two wins in a row, they will likely attack a New England defense that has had problems slowing down opposing passing attacks. Through their first three games, the Patriots allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game (256.3) in the league and had already surrendered five scores through the air. This despite a pass rush that produced nine sacks in those three outings.
Understandably, Patriots’ head coach Mike Vrabel was asked about the Panthers’ top pass-catcher earlier this week. Rookie Tetairoa McMillan, the eighth overall pick in April’s draft, leads Carolina with 14 grabs and 216 receiving yards. New England’s newest sideline leader had this succinct evaluation.
Patriots face huge challenge in defending Tetairoa McMillan
“I mean, all the same things that you look at and saw when you were seeing him come out,” said Vrabel. “He’s a big athlete, smooth, fluid mover, good at the catch point. Body control for such a long player, very agile, loose. Upper body flexibility, can turn, locate the football. So, good catch radius. Seems like Bryce (Young) certainly trusts him already to be where he’s supposed to be. So, that’ll be a huge challenge.”
Four of the five touchdown passes allowed by the Pats this season have come via wide receivers. Hence, it may be a good opportunity for McMillan (listed as questionable but expected to play) to find the end zone for the first time in his brief career.
