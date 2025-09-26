Mike Macdonald identifies what got Seahawks through tough 4th quarter vs. Cards
It was all going according to plan on Thursday night in the desert. The Seattle Seahawks entered their prime time clash with the Arizona Cardinals having won seven consecutive games in this rivalry. The ‘Hawks also owned an impressive 10-1-1 record in their last 12 road games in this setting.
Mike Macdonald’s team forged a 14-3 advantage after two quarters, and outgained Jonathan Gannon’s club 212-107 in total yards after 30 minutes of play. Seattle’s lead swelled to 20-6 with less than 10 minutes to play in the game. Then in a blink of an eye, the Cardinals had forged a tie with only 28 seconds remaining.
No matter. Macdonald’s club got the ball at their own 40-yard-line after an Arizona kickoff fell short of the landing zone. Quarterback Sam Darnold moved the ball 26 yards, and teammate Jason Myers booted a 52-yard field goal on the final play of the game as the Seahawks escaped with a 23-20 win.
After the game, Macdonald spoke about the keys to the club's third consecutive win.
Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks win their third straight game
There’s a lot to be said about the team’s current resiliency. The Seahawks, 9-3 in their last 12 games dating back to Week 11 of last season, also continue to be road warriors. Under Macdonald, the Seahawks are an imposing 9-1 away from home, and the team has now won eight consecutive road contests dating back to Week 7 of 2024.
Seattle now has a few extra days of prep time for their next game, a home tilt vs. the reigning NFC South champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kudos to Macdonald and company for pulling out a win after it looked like the game got away from them in the fourth quarter.
