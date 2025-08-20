2026 NFL mock draft implies Panthers don't believe in 2025 picks
The Carolina Panthers had the league's worst pass rush in 2024 after trading away Brian Burns, which is a surprise to exactly no one. Jadeveon Clowney and DJ Wonnum didn't cut it, so the Panthers, after skipping an edge (Jalon Walker, Mykel Williams) in round one, picked an edge rusher in rounds two and three of the 2025 draft.
According to the latest 2026 mock draft, one that's entirely too early and certain to be far from the correct order when the season ends, the Panthers apparently still don't have the pass rushers they need, prompting them to select yet another one.
Carolina Panthers go back to edge rusher well in 2026 draft
The Carolina Panthers heavily invested in the edge this offseason, bringing in Pat Jones in free agency and drafting Nic Scourton (20 years old) and Princely Umanmielen (23) in back-to-back rounds.
According to ESPN's Field Yates, though, they don't necessarily cut it. He has them selecting Kedric Faulk, an edge rusher out of Auburn, with the sixth overall pick next year.
"I'm optimistic about Carolina quarterback Bryce Young after what we saw in the second half of 2024, but picking this high would likely spark a debate about whether to pivot from him," Yates began. "Regardless, with three QBs off the board, I'm sticking with Young for now and looking for a difference-maker elsewhere on the roster."
Enter Faulk, who Yates says has the length and torque to be a standout off the edge, but a massive, 6'6", 288-pound body is what really sets him apart and allows him to be versatile and dangerous. He recorded seven sacks in 2024.
"The Panthers made a pair of Day 2 investments on the edge this year (Nic Scourton and Princely Umanmielen) but should keep working on this pass rush group. The team's 5.4% sack rate tied for fourth worst in the NFL last season," Yates said.
Sadly, the real defensive player Carolina desperately needs went one pick ahead: Caleb Downs, the Ohio State safety. Picking Faulk also meant that Carolina passed on Spencer Fano (who could succeed Taylor Moton or Ikem Ekwonu), Anthony Hill Jr., and Caleb Banks.
