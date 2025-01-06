How this version of Bryce Young would fare over a 17-game season
Since returning to the starting lineup, Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young has generally played quite well. His first game back was a mixed bag, and he had a relative stinker against the Dallas Cowboys. Otherwise, he's been quite good.
The overall stats don't look as good, though. They're skewed by two abysmal starts to open the season and a five-game absence when he sat on the bench. The season numbers aren't all that inspiring without any context. Over a 17-game sample, though, they begin to look a lot better.
What a full season of this Bryce Young would look like
The Panthers, thanks in no small part to Bryce Young's resurgence, have hope for the first time in a long time. His play has been comparable to some of the best in the league since Week 9. Here's his full stat line for the year: 60.9% completion percentage, 2,403 yards, 15 touchdowns, 9 interceptions, 82.2 passer rating, 54.5 QBR, 249 yards rushing, six touchdowns, and two fumbles.
Those are overall solid, but if we look at a full season of the play Young had since returning from the bench, things look a whole lot better. Since coming back from the bench, Young had 15 passing touchdowns, six interceptions, five rushing touchdowns, two fumbles, and 2,158 passing yards.
That's an average of 196 passing yards per game. It is also 1.36 passing TDs per contest. On the ground, Young averaged .45 touchdowns rushing per game. His completion percentage and QBR were significantly better, too.
For 17 games, this exact version of Young would have 3,332 passing yards, 23 passing touchdowns, nine interceptions, seven rushing touchdowns, and three fumbles. That's significantly better production, and it's similar to how Jayden Daniels, Jordan Love, and some other top QBs performed this year.
That's also not factoring in any development and ignoring the very real possibility that the Panthers add a legitimate WR1 to the roster. When considering those things, the sky is truly the limit for Young.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL power rankings: Where Carolina Panthers stand at season’s end
Former Panthers star shares urgent message for NFL free agents
Panthers projected to sign Cowboys QB to boost their backup spot
Tyreek Hill to Panthers? Robert Hunt puts on recruiting cap for Carolina