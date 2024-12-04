Andy Dalton identifies what Bryce Young is doing best during recent surge
Andy Dalton has arguably the best seat to watch Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young's stellar play over the last few weeks. It's the seat Young himself used to occupy on the bench. Since Young has come back, he's been a different player, and Dalton, who still would love to play, believes there's one thing the second-year player is doing that has led to success.
As Rob Gronkowski so ineloquently pointed out at halftime on Sunday, Bryce Young is using his legs. That's what Andy Dalton believes is making a huge difference. “The biggest thing he’s doing right now is he’s playing on time, and he has really used his feet as a weapon," Dalton said via The Athletic. "I think that’s shown up in the last several weeks with him extending plays and doing things that allowed us to have some success."
Dalton has always had a good relationship with his fellow quarterback, so much so that he can look past his selfish desires to play and appreciate where Young is now. “Our relationship and friendship is so strong that I want him to feel it, experience it and have all that. Now, it doesn’t take away the fact that I would love to be playing,” Dalton added. “But that’s nothing that is holding me back from supporting everything that he’s doing. I love seeing him make the plays that he’s been able to make.”
Dalton has seen a resurgence in Young's confidence first and foremost. He said it has led the second-year QB to be more comfortable with what the team is asking of him every week. “You do that, then his talent’s gonna show and the reason why we drafted him No. 1,” Dalton said. “I think everybody’s starting to see it. If you look at guys from his draft class now, he’s probably playing some of the best ball out of all of them. You never know when all of a sudden things are gonna turn, and I kept telling him that.” Things certainly seem to have turned for Young and the Panthers.
