Back-breaking stat should make the Panthers' offseason plans crystal clear
The Carolina Panthers defense is in utter shambles. The league's worst unit last year by a fairly wide margin has one legitimate cornerback, one legitimate defensive tackle, and one legitimate linebacker on the roster. Everyone else is either gone, bad, or could be upgraded.
That side of the ball needs a lot of attention, especially after seeing what the Philadelphia Eagles (the league's best defense) did in the Super Bowl. However, a new stat has arisen that should twist Dan Morgan's arm. As bad as the defense is, the Panthers need pass-catchers pretty badly.
New stat proves how much Bryce Young needs another weapon
According to ESPN analytics, Jalen Coker was a shockingly good receiver last year. He ranked first for the Panthers and 23rd among the 158 total players that ESPN looked at for these metrics. Adam Thielen, who was reliable last year, ranked 51st. That's not incredibly inspiring, but it's solid for an aging veteran who probably shouldn't be a WR1 on any offense.
Every other pass-catcher on the roster ranked outside the top 100. Rookie tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders was 114th. Tommy Tremble, who is now a free agent, was 132nd. Last year's first-round pick Xavier Legette was astonishingly ranked 134th. Veteran David Moore was 150th.
The Panthers' pass-catching unit is in dire straits. Moore is a complete non-factor. Legette appears poised to be a bust. Tremble is gone, and Sanders was not that great last year as well. Only Coker and Thielen were remotely good, and two men do not make a passing offense.
It wasn't a secret that the Panthers arguably needed a wide receiver or maybe a tight end in the offseason, but this new look at how bad the pass-catchers were in 2024 proves that the team has to get Bryce Young some help.
Maybe it's in free agency, with Tee Higgins (pipe dream) or Chris Godwin. Maybe it's via the draft, with Tetairoa McMillan or Emeka Egbuka. Perhaps it's by way of trade, with Davante Adams or Michael Pittman Jr. on the radar.
