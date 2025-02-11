Panthers could pivot to shocking WR trade after disappointing news
The Carolina Panthers should absolutely prioritize adding some more playmakers for quarterback Bryce Young this offseason, as Young is rather thin on reliable weapons.
The dream of landing Garrett Wilson is probably dead, as that was likely contingent upon the New York Jets keeping Aaron Rodgers. Now that Rodgers is gone, Wilson will probably stay.
So, where should the Panthers turn now?
Well, a very intriguing trade candidate could potentially emerge in the coming months: Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.
Yes, Pittman signed a three-year extension with the Colts last year, but he has actually been somewhat of a disappointment in Indianapolis, and the Colts are teeming with other receiving talent in the form of Josh Downs, Alec Pierce and Adonai Mitchell.
Given all of the depth Indianapolis has at the position, you would figure that the Colts would be open to making a trade, and Pittman could end up being the wide out that they move.
Pittman is under contract through 2026 and carries a cap hit of $23 million next season, which is actually very manageable. That's even for a Carolina team with somewhat limited cap room.
Is Pittman a legitimate superstar? No, but he does have a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt, and he would, at the very least, provide Young with a dependable target.
What's more, the 27-year-old would not cost nearly as much as Wilson would in a trade, so the Panthers could possibly acquire him for a palatable price.
Is trading Pittman something Indianapolis is considering at the moment? Probably not, but it is absolutely not out of the realm of possibility, and it's an avenue Carolina should explore.
