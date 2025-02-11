All Panthers

Panthers connected to Pro Bowl defender in perfect match

The Carolina Panthers have been connected to a Pro Bowl defender in what seems to be a perfect fit.

Matthew Schmidt

Sep 8, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons safety Justin Simmons (31) on the field during the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in the history of the NFL this past season, so they definitely have a lot of work to do in the coming months.

While there will be no easy fix for the Panthers, they can take baby steps toward actually improving the unit, and Dean Jones of Cat Crave has identified a perfect fit for the team: safety Justin Simmons.

Safety is a major problem area for Carolina, and Simmons could probably be had on a one-year deal. Plus, he is familiar with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from their Denver Broncos days.

"Evero and Justin Simmons have worked together before. The two-time Pro Bowler was among the league's best at the peak of his powers," Jones wrote. "His influence is regressing slightly, but this could be a nice short-term option and a strong leadership presence in the locker room."

Simmons spent 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons, playing in 16 games and registering 62 tackles, a couple of interceptions and seven passes defended.

The 31-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Boston College, was originally selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

He spent the first eight seasons of his career in Denver, earning four Second-Team All-Pro selections to go along with his pair of Pro Bowl nods.

As Jones noted, Simmons may not be the same dominant force he once was, but he would still represent an upgrade over what the Panthers had at the position this past season.

Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

