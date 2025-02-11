Panthers connected to Pro Bowl defender in perfect match
The Carolina Panthers had the worst defense in the history of the NFL this past season, so they definitely have a lot of work to do in the coming months.
While there will be no easy fix for the Panthers, they can take baby steps toward actually improving the unit, and Dean Jones of Cat Crave has identified a perfect fit for the team: safety Justin Simmons.
Safety is a major problem area for Carolina, and Simmons could probably be had on a one-year deal. Plus, he is familiar with defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero from their Denver Broncos days.
"Evero and Justin Simmons have worked together before. The two-time Pro Bowler was among the league's best at the peak of his powers," Jones wrote. "His influence is regressing slightly, but this could be a nice short-term option and a strong leadership presence in the locker room."
Simmons spent 2024 with the Atlanta Falcons, playing in 16 games and registering 62 tackles, a couple of interceptions and seven passes defended.
The 31-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Boston College, was originally selected by the Broncos in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
He spent the first eight seasons of his career in Denver, earning four Second-Team All-Pro selections to go along with his pair of Pro Bowl nods.
As Jones noted, Simmons may not be the same dominant force he once was, but he would still represent an upgrade over what the Panthers had at the position this past season.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Steve Smith says he’s done with Cam Newton after ‘losers’ comment
Luke Kuechly reveals stance on potential comeback with the Panthers
Panthers predicted to pick ‘powerful playmaker’ in 2025 NFL draft
Bryce Young gets candid on embattled Carolina Panthers receiver