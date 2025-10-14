Baltimore Ravens star would make perfect weapon for Bryce Young, Panthers
The Carolina Panthers seem to have a decent tight end room. Ja'Tavion Sanders played pretty well before getting hurt, and Mitchell Evans has graded out highly several times this season. Tommy Tremble is fairly dependable, too.
So that spot is no longer a glaring hole, but we can't pretend like those players are stars or are going to be. If the Panthers want to continue giving Bryce Young help, they can and should target a legitimate tight end. There may be one in Baltimore that's available amid a disastrous start.
Panthers should go after Mark Andrews
Mark Andrews is pretty up and down from week to week, but he remains one of the league's better pass-catchers at tight end. PFF's Bradley Locker said, "The three-time Pro Bowler has recorded only a 64.4 PFF receiving grade with 150 total receiving yards, on pace for a career-low 1.42 yards per route run. Despite his decline this year at age 30, Andrews isn’t far removed from his great 84.6 PFF receiving mark last year — including an 89.4 grade from Week 5, 2024 onward."
So it hasn't been a good year for Andrews, but he does have one excellent performance already and clearly has the talent. Bryce Young would also be a major upgrade over the current QB situation in Baltimore sans Lamar Jackson.
Locker added, "Baltimore has already sold off Oweh, and multiple other pieces — headlined by Andrews — could be next." The Panthers probably won't, but they could swoop in and buy low on a former superstar tight end that would add a really strong target to the passing offense, thereby drawing some coverage away from Tetairoa McMillan.
There's an added layer to this addition, though. Not only would Andrews be the best tight end the Panthers have had since prime Greg Olsen, but he'd also open up the offense a little more.
The Ravens run a sort of tush push using Andrews, as they don't necessarily want the slimmer Lamar Jackson being put through that. The Panthers obviously don't want Young doing that, either. They don't even let Young run QB sneaks because he is a small QB.
Adding Andrews would allow for some sneak plays or even a tush push every now and then. When the Panthers get into those third or fourth-and-one plays, everyone knows they aren't running a QB sneak, which helps the defense prepare a little bit.
This was one reason some pundits predicted the Panthers would draft Tyler Warren. They didn't, which means that star tight end (with all due respect to the three TEs the Panthers have) that can also function under center in short yardage is still missing. He'd just have to change his jersey number.
