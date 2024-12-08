Bryce Young insists he still believes in Panthers rookie Xavier Legette
Xavier Legette made perhaps the most crushing mistake any teammate of Bryce Young's has made through the quarterback's two years in the NFL. With a six-point deficit, Young lofted a ball that would have at least tied the score with 45 seconds left, but Legette dropped a wide-open Carolina Panthers touchdown.
An extra point, no guarantee, would have given them a potential win. Despite the drop and the crushing loss, Young has no plans to ignore Legette in the offense. In fact, he insists it's quite the opposite.
Bryce Young still wants to throw to Xavier Legette
Bryce Young's leadership style has been praised by teammates over and over again since entering the NFL. It showed up again in a big way on Sunday. Rather than blaming Xavier Legette for an egregious, game-losing drop, Young insisted he still has confidence in his rookie wideout.
Reporter Darin Gantt said that Young is planning to specifically speak with Legette to let him know he hasn't lost faith in the pass-catcher. Not only that, but he isn't planning to stop throwing him the ball any time soon.
Legette's drop, which came amid a bad day overall for the rookie who had three total drops on the final drive, cost the Panthers a shocking upset win (potentially). The defense would have had to have held up against Philly and prevented a game-winning field goal, but the win was there for the taking.
