Bryce Young named Carolina Panthers' biggest problem going into Week 2
Bryce Young had a pretty bad Week 1 for the Carolina Panthers. Before that week, Bleacher Report noted that his lack of support was Carolina's biggest problem. That reared its ugly head against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but it's also true that the QB struggled.
Heading into Week 2, B/R is now noting that Young himself is the biggest problem, not the bad pass-catchers, rough offensive coaching, and abysmal defense that Carolina sported down south in Week 1.
"It's really that simple. Last week, we highlighted 'support for Bryce Young' in this spot, and that's still a problem. But ultimately, this is a guy who seemed to take a significant step backward while committing three turnovers (and getting away with a pick-six negated by penalty) in a horrendous season debut," Brad Gagnon said.
He wrote, "Young was pressured on just 12.5 percent of his dropbacks but completed just one pass on six attempts that traveled 15-plus yards." That is not the formula for a good outing, and it ended up being just that. The offense was genuinely awful.
What's the outlook? Gagnon said it's fair to wonder if the breakout last season was legit or just an anomaly. He "desperately" needs to turn it around with a softer schedule against Arizona and Atlanta in the next couple of weeks.
The QB did a lot to undo all the goodwill he'd stored up last year with all his great outings, but it is also accurate to say it wasn't entirely his fault on Sunday. He had a bad day, but so did the coaches, the center, Yosh Nijman, Xavier Legette, and Ja'Tavion Sanders. That is all going to make life difficult for Young, and it certainly didn't help his poor play.
Unfortunately, it is true as well that Young needs to turn it around. He deserves patience, but NFL teams usually don't have that, and after all this time, the famously impatient Panthers probably aren't giving him much of a leash anymore, so another bad outing might spell doom for his season and potentially career.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
ESPN analyst breaks down what went wrong with Bryce Young Week 1
Panthers vs. Cardinals: Experts share predictions for Week 2 matchup
PFF dunks on Xavier Legette, doubts first-round value for Panthers
Hunter Renfrow, 2 other vets join Panthers’ injury report for Week 2