Why Panthers vet Hunter Renfrow isn't blaming Bryce Young for 'hospital ball'
It's too early to hit the panic button about Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young. However, Sunday's season-opening loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars was definitely not his best work. Young threw two interceptions, had another called back by a penalty and lost a fumble. He also only completed 18 of 35 pass attempts, barely over 50%.
One of those misses was a hospital ball thrown over the middle intended for veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow. While he got his hands on the ball, Renfrow was unable to complete the catch as he got popped by Jaguars defensive back Eric Murray.
From our angle it looked like Young's throw was to blame, but Renfrow says that's not the case. Here's what he said about the throw according to Joe Person at The Athletic.
"Some fans and media members thought Bryce Young threw Renfrow a “hospital ball” across the middle. But Renfrow said he should have gotten more vertical before breaking in on his route. “I think I came a little too quick across the middle,” he said.
Renfrow finished the afternoon with just two catches on six targets, totaling 11 receiving yards in his Carolina debut. He is on the injury report this week with a rib issue, but Person says that the injury actually occurred on a different play.
Renfrow was far from the only Panthers receiver with a low catch rate last week. Tetairoa McMillan led the way with 68 yards and generally impressed but still only caught five of nine targets. Meanwhile, Xavier Legette only caught three of seven.
Young's accuracy certainly played a role in his low completion rate, but the Panthers' pass-catchers also had a hand in it. Legette cost the team some big completions with poor footwork and there was a ball or two that McMillan probably should have caught, as well. Tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders also dropped what would have been a massive catch at a critical moment.
It's only one game, but it does reinforce the narrative that the Panthers couldn't afford to lose Adam Thielen, who they traded to the Minnesota Vikings for a fourth-round pick. While that's a good return for a player who's likely to retire at the end of the year, it's not going to help their passing offense this year, and it looks like they need all the help hey can get.
