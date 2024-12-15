Bryce Young coughs up another brutal turnover against the Cowboys
Bryce Young's rough first half continued on the Carolina Panthers' third drive. The second-year quarterback had done an excellent job protecting the ball over the last several weeks, as he'd had just two turnovers in the last five weeks. Young has two on Sunday.
Neither were as egregious of a miscue as last week's interception, but they still ruined promising drives. The first one, a fumble, came in the red zone on a scramble. The second stalled a drive at midfield and represented Young's second interception in as many weeks.
Bryce Young has another unfortunate interception
On a key third-down in plus territory, Bryce Young looked to Adam Thielen. Jourdan Lewis broke it up with a nice deflection, but the play didn't end there. It bounced up in the air and right into the waiting arms of Erick Kendricks.
Greg Olsen pointed out on the broadcast that Ja'Tavion Sanders would have been the better throw and it might have picked up the first down. As it stood, it was another frustrating drive for an offense that has stalled against the Dallas defense.
This matchup proved to be a winnable one, as Carolina was favored for the first time in 33 games. However, their early play, especially from the quarterback, is a reminder that the Panthers are 3-10 and not remotely in contention anymore.
Young's next possession of the half never got a chance to get off the ground with a loss of three from Chuba Hubbard and a false start putting the Panthers way behind the sticks.
